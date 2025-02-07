WWE Confirms Drew McIntyre Trade, Main Event For Tonight’s SmackDown

By
Matt Boone
-

“The Scottish Psychopath” is wearing blue these days.

WWE has confirmed that Drew McIntyre has been traded from Raw to SmackDown.

This was revealed in a breaking news post on X that featured SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis making the announcement, along with confirming the rumored McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match for tonight’s SmackDown.

