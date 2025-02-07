WWE Confirms Drew McIntyre Trade, Main Event For Tonight’s SmackDown

“The Scottish Psychopath” is wearing blue these days.
WWE has confirmed that Drew McIntyre has been traded from Raw to SmackDown.
This was revealed in a breaking news post on X that featured SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis making the announcement, along with confirming the rumored McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match for tonight’s SmackDown.
BREAKING NEWS: @DMcIntyreWWE is now officially a member of the SmackDown roster, and will be competing in an #WWEChamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match against @RealLAKnight and Jimmy Uso TONIGHT in Memphis!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3DezVPMSed
