WWE Confirms Falls Count Anywhere Match For Next Week’s RAW

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of her Steel Cage match showdown against Trish Stratus at WWE Payback 2023, “The Man” will have a tune-up bout.

Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere bout was announced during this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program.

Check out the announcement via the Twitter (X) video embedded below