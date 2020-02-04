WWE Confirms Goldberg Appearance For Smackdown, Goldberg Comments On IG

As noted, WWE is set to announce “who’s next?” for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. It’s believed, but not confirmed, that this will be an announcement on Goldberg’s opponent for WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 27.

Goldberg took to Instagram on Monday night after the SmackDown announcement was made during RAW, and posted a screenshot from his first TV win in WCW over Hugh Morrus (Bill DeMott) back on the September 22, 1997 edition of Nitro. The caption indicates that there will be more Spears to come, plus he tagged WWE On FOX and included several cryptic hashtags.

He wrote, “This was the 1st…..looks like there’ll be more [angry face emoji] #imback #whosnext #spear #jackhammer #devestationcontinues @wwe @wweonfox #smackdown #nopressure @speedkore01 #someonehadtodoit #wishmeluck”

The WWE website has confirmed that Goldberg will be on Friday’s show from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. There’s no word yet on what Goldberg will be doing at Super ShowDown, or at SmackDown, but we will keep you updated.

Above is a new promo for Goldberg’s return to WWE TV, and below is WWE’s full announcement along with his full Instagram post:

SmackDown to reveal “Who’s next for Goldberg?”

As revealed on Raw, the former Universal Champion and WWE Hall of Famer’s next moves will be revealed this Friday on SmackDown, where he’ll provide the WWE Universe’s answer to that eternal question: “Who’s next?”

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown, live this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.