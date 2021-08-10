WWE Confirms Goldberg RAW Return

Goldberg has been officially announced for next Monday’s RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. Next Monday’s RAW will be the go-home show for SummerSlam. Goldberg is set to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for the title at SummerSlam on August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Goldberg appeared on RAW last week, with his son Gage, in a segment that ended with MVP taking a Spear for talking trash to Goldberg’s son. Last night’s RAW featured Lashley and MVP issuing a warning to Goldberg and his son. Lashley and MVP said Goldberg probably shouldn’t bring his son to SummerSlam, or even let him watch the match, because he will see his father humiliated and annihilated like never before as Lashley ends his career. Lashley said he will beat Goldberg so bad, his son won’t want to share the same last name anymore. Lashley ended the promo by declaring that Goldberg is not “next!” at SummerSlam, he’s done. He made a similar tweet after RAW, which you can see below.

Here is video of last night’s RAW segment with Lashley and his tweet-