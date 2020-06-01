WWE Confirms Hosts For Raw Talk

As noted earlier today at this link, the free version of the WWE Network was officially announced today. The free tier includes the return of RAW Talk.

WWE has confirmed that Samoa Joe and Charly Caruso will be the hosts of RAW Talk. It’s likely that they will be joined by special guests or co-hosts each week. RAW Talk will air each Monday night after RAW goes off the air at 11pm ET, for free on the WWE Network. You can see the new logo for the show below: