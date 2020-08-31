WWE Confirms How Drew McIntyre’s Next Opponent Will Be Decided On RAW Tonight

WWE has announced a series of matches for tonight’s RAW to determine the WWE Clash of Champions challenger for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on September 27.

The winners of the following matches will meet later on in the broadcast in a Triple Threat – Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins.

The winners of the three singles matches will then compete in tonight’s Triple Threat main event. The winner of that match will become the new #1 contender to McIntyre for Clash of Champions.