WWE Confirms Jimmy Smith For RAW Commentary

WWE has confirmed Jimmy Smith as the new member of the RAW announce team. Smith will debut as the play-by-play voice of RAW beginning on next week’s show, calling the action with Byron Saxton & Corey Graves.

Smith is replacing Adnan Virk, who parted ways with WWE on Tuesday after working RAW commentary for 6 weeks.

Here is WWE’s announcement on Smith-

Jimmy Smith joins WWE Monday Night Raw

STAMFORD, Conn., May 26, 2021 – WWE today announced that Jimmy Smith will debut as the play-by-play voice for Monday Night Raw starting this Monday, May 31 at 8/7c on USA Network.

Recently, Smith served as an analyst for NXT, where he hosted NXT TakeOver pre-show panels and worked on special projects for the black-and-gold brand. He is also the daily host of SiriusXM’s “Unlocking the Cage” and was the host of “American Ninja Warrior” on G4.

Smith will be joined at ringside for every Monday Night Raw by analysts Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.