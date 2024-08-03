WWE Confirms Joe Tessitore’s Raw Debut Date, Michael Cole’s Move To SmackDown

A big piece of news regarding WWE’s television commentary teams was announced during the “Countdown to WWE SummerSlam 2024” pre-show on Saturday, August 2, 2024.

During the show, legendary ESPN analyst Joe Tessitore appeared alongside Michael Cole for a special announcement.

Live inside Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH., the site of WWE SummerSlam 2024, Cole announced his move to WWE SmackDown, with the show moving to USA Network starting in September.

Additionally, it was announced that Tessitore will take over and start as the new lead commentator for WWE Raw beginning on September 2, 2024, in Denver, CO.