WWE Confirms Lineup Of Summer Live Events

WWE announced the following today-

WWE announces summer 2022 Live Event schedule

WWE has announced more than 30 additional Live Events as part of the company’s summer touring schedule for 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13, and marks the largest number of WWE events to go on sale in a single day since WWE’s return to touring last year.

The schedule includes:

Friday, June 24: SmackDown – Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Saturday, June 25: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Amarillo Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas

Saturday, June 25: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene, Texas

Sunday, June 26: Sunday Stunner – Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas

Sunday, June 26: Sunday Stunner – Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas

Monday, June 27: Raw – Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas

Friday, July 1: SmackDown – Footprint Center in Phoenix

Sunday, July 3: Sunday Stunner – Tucson Arena in Tucson, Ariz.

Monday, July 4: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego

Friday, July 8: SmackDown – Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas

Saturday, July 9: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, La.

Saturday, July 9: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Sunday, July 10: Sunday Stunner – Reno Events Center in Reno, Nev.

Sunday, July 10: Sunday Stunner – Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas

Monday, July 11: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio

Friday, July 15: SmackDown – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Saturday, July 16: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

Saturday, July 16: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

Sunday, July 17: Sunday Stunner – Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sunday, July 17: Sunday Stunner – FLA Live Arena in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Monday, July 18: Raw – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Friday, July 22: SmackDown – TD Garden in Boston

Saturday, July 23: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.

Sunday, July 24: Sunday Stunner – Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, N.Y.

Monday, July 25: Raw – Madison Square Garden in New York City

Friday, July 29: SmackDown – State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Monday, Aug. 1: Raw – Toyota Center in Houston

Friday, Aug. 19: SmackDown – Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec

Saturday, Aug. 20: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Leon’s Centre in Kingston, Ontario

Saturday, Aug. 20: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Sunday, Aug. 21: Sunday Stunner – Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario

Sunday, Aug. 21: Sunday Stunner – Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec

Monday, Aug. 22: Raw – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario