WWE Confirms Main Event For NXT Halloween Havoc

The 2021 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special episode has been announced for Wednesday, October 26 on the USA Network.

The main event of Halloween Havoc will see Bron Breakker challenge NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa for the title. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Ciampa issue a call to any potential challenger to face him at Halloween Havoc, asking who has big enough balls to take the belt from him. Breakker answered that call and the challenge was accepted.