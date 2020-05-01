WWE Confirms Match For Monday’s Raw

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be in action on Monday’s RAW from the closed-set Performance Center.

WWE announced during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode that McIntyre will go up against Murphy in a non-title match. This come after Murphy attacked McIntyre at the end of last Monday’s Money In the Bank contract signing with Seth Rollins. Rollins will challenge McIntyre for the WWE Title at Money In the Bank on May 10.

Monday’s RAW will be the Money In the Bank go-home show. Below is the updated line-up:

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy in a non-title match

* Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine Apollo Crews’ replacement for the MITB Ladder Match