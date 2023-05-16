WWE Confirms Match, Segments For Next Week’s RAW

You can officially pencil in some action for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s episode of the show, WWE announced two big segments and a match for next week’s show.

Scheduled for next week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network show is the official contract signing between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch for their showdown at WWE Night Of Champions.

Also confirmed for the show is Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and a mystery partner joining forces to take on WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and his Imperium pals Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in six-man tag-team action.

Finally, WWE is advertising that for the first time heading into WWE Night Of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where they will collide, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will be under the same roof.

