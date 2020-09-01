WWE Confirms Mauro Ranallo Departure, William Regal Tweets On Ranallo

As noted earlier, Mauro Ranallo has left WWE again.

In an update, WWE confirmed the departure on their website tonight. It was noted that the two sides “mutually and amicably” agreed to part ways.

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal also addressed the departure on Twitter, thanking his friend for the time he spent with the black & yellow brand. “I cannot thank my friend Mauro enough for his time spent with NXT. You are an incredible announcer and talent and I’ll miss our lovely ‘old British wrestling’ and life chats,” Regal wrote.

It’s believed that Mauro parted ways with WWE some time after the NXT “Takeover: XXX” event during SummerSlam Weekend. It was reported then that Mauro missed Takeover as he had to return home to Canada for a family emergency.

For those who missed it, Mauro confirmed the departure on his Facebook page earlier this evening, writing, “I appreciate the opportunity I had to realize my childhood dream of working in sports entertainment, and I wish WWE well in the future. Now I want to direct my focus and devote my time to my other projects and to my mental health charitable activities and the well-being of my mother and myself.”

Ranallo first signed with WWE in 2015 but parted ways with the company in 2017 for some time off. He returned in June 2017 to lead the NXT announce team, reportedly signing a multi-year deal at that time. It was recently announced that Ranallo will be doing commentary in the upcoming WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

Stay tuned for more on Ranallo’s departure and the future of the NXT announce team. You can see the full tweet from Regal below, along with WWE’s announcement:

