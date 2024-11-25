WWE Confirms New Match For Saturday Night’s Main Event On Dec. 14

Cody Rhodes will be putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on-the-line against Kevin Owens on the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event next month.

On Monday, WWE confirmed the bout for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC on December 14.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes goes to war with Kevin Owens on Saturday Night’s Main Event

Cody Rhodes will go head-to-head with Kevin Owens as Saturday Night’s Main Event returns to NBC.Once united with The American Nightmare against The Bloodline, Owens felt betrayed when Rhodes decided to team with their mutual adversary Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of the reconfigured faction. After Rhodes and Reigns won that historic tag team match at WWE Bad Blood, KO savagely attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion in the parking lot.Owens then turned his rage against Randy Orton and put The Viper out of action with an illegal piledriver. Despite his egregious behavior, Owens insisted the The American Nightmare was to blame for everything and that the Undisputed WWE Title had caused Rhodes to lose his way.Rhodes was determined to make Owens pay, and when they finally came face-to-face, he issued the challenge that could only be settled on Saturday Night’s Main Event.Don’t miss the return of the iconic Saturday Night’s Main Event, Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8/7 C on NBC and simulcast on Peacock, LIVE at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, N.Y., the site of the first-ever Saturday Night’s Main Event.