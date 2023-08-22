WWE Confirms One Of The Main Events For WWE Payback 2023

You can officially pencil in one of the main events for the next WWE premium live event.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura revealed what he whispered into Seth Rollins’ ear on last week’s show.

“I know about your back,” Nakamura said. “Seth’s back has been broken for many years. He lives in pain and this pain creates a void inside of him that nothing can fill. Now matter how successful he is, he is still in pain. Whether with his wife or child, he is in pain. He is a World Champion, yet every day of his life is filled with pain.”

‘The King of Strong Style’ continued, “And now his worst fears are coming true. He knows that I can break him once and for all. You see Seth and I are not so different. I have a void too. We live by a code that others do not. In fact that code is displayed on his back (as we see a photo of that tattoo on his back). The very same back that is failing to hold him together just like he is failing to live by that code. His body has crumbled under the pressure of his own vanity. Are you satisfied, Seth? With what you have done with your life? Because I will not be satisfied until I take this burden from you. When I break you once and for all.”

“Watch your back,” he said n English to close out the excellent video package, which you can view below via WWE’s official Twitter (X) page.

After the video package aired, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett confirmed Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Payback 2023, as the official match graphic flashed across the screen.

