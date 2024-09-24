WWE Confirms Opening Match For Tonight’s NXT

Championship action will kick off tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of the final WWE NXT on USA Network show tonight in Orlando, FL. before the show moves to its’ new home of The CW network starting next Tuesday in Chicago, Ill., the company has revealed which match will start off the show.

Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair for the WWE NXT Women’s North American title will kick things off inside the squared circle inside the Capitol Wrestling Center this evening.

Also scheduled for the 9/24 WWE NXT on USA show this evening is The Grayson Waller Effect with Nathan Frazer & Axiom, NXT on CW Press Conference with Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz, Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah, Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne, Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece, as well as Tank Ledger & Hank Walker vs. The O.C. duo of Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows.