WWE Confirms Paris As Host City For Upcoming PLE

WWE is set to continue its international expansion in 2025, following a historic year in 2024 that featured the most Premium Live Events (PLEs) outside the United States in the company’s history.

In 2024, WWE showcased its global reach by hosting Elimination Chamber in Australia, Money in the Bank in Canada, Bash in Berlin at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Germany, and Survivor Series: WarGames in Canada. Additionally, WWE continued its long-term agreement with Saudi Arabia, holding two PLEs as part of the ten-year deal.

During a recent Las Vegas tourism event, WWE President Nick Khan confirmed that Paris, France, will host a PLE in 2025. While discussing the company’s international strategy, Khan referenced Germany in the past tense, specifically referring to the successful Bash in Berlin event in 2024.

Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who attended the session, shared the update. Furthermore, WWE’s Executive VP of Talent Relations and Head of Communications, Chris Legentil, previously stated on the Sports Business Journal Sports Media podcast that WWE intends to increase its international events in 2025.

As WWE continues to broaden its global footprint, fans in Europe and beyond can anticipate more landmark events showcasing the company’s commitment to reaching audiences worldwide.

Here is WWE’s confirmed 2025 PLE schedule thus far:

Saturday, January 25, 2025: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio, Texas at the Frost Bank Center

Saturday, February 1, 2025: WWE Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, IN at Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, February 15, 2025: Vengeance Day at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C

Saturday, March 1, 2025: WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto at the Rogers Centre

Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium

Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, 2025: WWE SummerSlam from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey