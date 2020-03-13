WWE Confirms Raw For The PC On Monday

WWE has confirmed that Monday’s RAW will air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was reported earlier today, via PWInsider, that a decision had been made on moving Monday’s RAW after speculation on a possible change. WWE confirmed the change just now on Twitter, and like they are doing with tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, there will be no regular crowd and just “essential personnel” in attendance for the show.

“Monday Night Raw Proceeds With No Live Audience,” the announcement reads. “This Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”

Monday’s loaded “3:16 Day” edition of RAW had been scheduled for the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but it was expected that the show would be moved because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Besides WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin’s special appearance to promote the “3:16 Day” happenings, Monday’s red brand episode on the USA Network also has a WrestleMania 36 contract signing between AJ Styles and The Undertaker scheduled, plus an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the United States, it’s believed that the WWE Performance Center, and possibly WWE’s TV studios, will become the new temporary home for WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing. We do know that NXT will air from the Performance Center through April due to a new coronavirus pandemic ruling from Full Sail University.

Stay tuned for official updates on WWE TV tapings being impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Below is the full Twitter announcement just issued: