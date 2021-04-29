WWE Confirms Record Set By Braun Strowman On RAW

Braun Strowman set a record on this week’s WWE RAW episode. The show featured Strowman working a Handicap Match against T-BAR and MACE, a tag team match with Drew McIntyre vs. T-BAR and MACE, and then a singles main event match against McIntyre.

The WWE Stats & Info Twitter has since confirmed that after reviewing nearly 1,000 records, they can report that Strowman became the first WWE Superstar in the history of WWE, WCW and ECW to compete in televised singles, tag team and handicap matches all in the same night.