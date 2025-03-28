WWE Confirms Rey Fenix’s Debut For Next Week’s SmackDown

The Lucha Brothers duo are now both officially under the WWE roof.

Even if they are on different brands.

Following in the footsteps of fellow former AEW star and brother Penta, who jumped-ship from AEW to WWE and works as on the Raw brand will be Rey Fenix, who will be performing in WWE as part of the SmackDown brand.

It was announced at today’s WWE SmackDown taping in London, England that Rey Fenix will make his official debut on next Friday’s SmackDown.