Ric Flair has been announced to appear during tonight’s WWE RAW episode, to discuss Randy Orton’s Backlash win over Edge. Here is the updated Raw line up-

-Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Randy Orton opens Raw

-Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik appears

-Ric Flair discusses Orton vs. Edge

Stay tuned for updates on Raw and join us for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.