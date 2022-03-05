WWE Confirms Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville For WrestleMania Sunday

WWE has officially announced Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. The match was made after Knoxville helped Ricochet beat Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown tonight.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated official lineup-

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

-Edge vs. AJ Styles

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Carmella & Queen Zelina (C) vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks

-Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Night 2)

-Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1)

-The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio (Night 1)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-Winner Takes All Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey (Night 1)