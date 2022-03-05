WWE Confirms Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville For WrestleMania Sunday

WWE has officially announced Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. The match was made after Knoxville helped Ricochet beat Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown tonight.
WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated official lineup-
-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
-Edge vs. AJ Styles
-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Carmella & Queen Zelina (C) vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks
-Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Night 2)
-Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1)
-The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio (Night 1)
-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)
-Winner Takes All Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)
-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey (Night 1)