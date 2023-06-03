WWE Confirms Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest For World Heavyweight Title On RAW

The match is official!

As noted, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins took to social media on Friday to issue an open challenge to anyone who wants to step up and challenge for his newly won WWE World Heavyweight Championship on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Soon after issuing the challenge, Damian Priest of The Judgment Day posted a video on his Twitter page responding and accepting the challenge.

During the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX broadcast, the Rollins vs. Priest match for Monday’s Raw was confirmed. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be on-the-line for the first time.

During the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX broadcast, the Rollins vs. Priest match for Monday's Raw was confirmed. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be on-the-line for the first time.