WWE Confirms Smackdown At The Performance Center

WWE has issued a statement to PWinsider to confirm that Friday’s Smackdown on Fox will air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando FL live. Here is the statement-

“Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, Michigan.”

Smackdown was originally scheduled for the Little Caesars Center in Detroit Michigan but the CoronaVirus led to WWE being for