WWE Confirms Tag Team Elimination Chamber For The PPV

WWE has confirmed the second Elimination Chamber match for the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The Chamber match will see new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison defend their titles against 5 other blue brand tag teams – The Usos, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, and The New Day, who just dropped the titles to Miz and Morrison at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place next Sunday, March 8, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36.

Below is the updated announced card for the Chamber pay-per-view:

Elimination Chamber Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka

Winner will face RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Elimination Chamber Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz (c)

3-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman (c)