WWE Confirms Talking Smack Return

WWE has confirmed that Talking Smack is returning to the WWE Network. It will return tomorrow morning (Saturday) and with new hosts, Xavier Woods & Kayla Braxton.
Talking Smack will also air on the Free Version of the WWE Network.
Here is WWE’s announcement on Talking Smack’s return-
Talking Smack returns on the Free Version of WWE Network
Return of the Smack.
Beginning tomorrow morning, WWE Talking Smack will be back in the lives of the WWE Universe and available to stream anytime on the Free Version of WWE Network.
Join hosts Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods as they welcome your favorite Superstars and react to what promises to be an exciting episode of Friday Night SmackDown as it makes its debut inside the WWE ThunderDome just two days before SummerSlam.
Don’t miss the return of Talking Smack, streaming on demand Saturday morning on the Free Version of WWE Network!