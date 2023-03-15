WWE Confirms The Great Muta For The 2023 Hall Of Fame, Ric Flair To Induct Him

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Great Muta will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed today on The Bump that Muta will be inducted into the 2023 Class during WrestleMania 39 Weekend in Los Angeles. Muta will be inducted by Flair.

Muta announced his retirement earlier this year in Japan. He lost to Shinsuke Nakamura at a Po Wrestling NOAH event in early January, shortly before retiring. According to reports, the Hall of Fame induction is a trade-off for that match.

“He’s a tremendous guy, a tremendous athlete, a great person, a great man,” Flair said of Muta. “I’ve wrestled him probably 500 times. And I can’t think of a better guy for the company to honor. And boy when you’re honored and enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame, it really makes you a special, special person.”

Flair went on to say that he has a special place in his heart for Muta because his late son Reid was working with Muta in Japan shortly before Reid’s death.

WWE tweeted the following regarding the announcement:

WWE congratulates The Great Muta on his worthy inclusion into the #WWEHOF! https://t.co/GsVC4ifKzu pic.twitter.com/9Vt8jzVEgo — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2023

Rey Mysterio was previously announced as the headliner for this year’s Hall of Fame Class, and he will be inducted by Konnan.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, immediately following the end of the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown in the same venue.