WWE Confirms Three-Way & VIP Lounge For Raw, News On This Week’s WWE Main Event

– As noted, cable TV guides had announced a match and a segment for Monday’s taped WWE RAW on Memorial Day – WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on The VIP Lounge with MVP, plus a Triple Threat to determine the #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka with Nia Jax, Natalya and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. WWE confirmed the match and segment with a promo during tonight’s SmackDown, which you can see below. It was also confirmed that the Triple Threat winner will challenge Asuka for her title at WWE Backlash. As noted, the only other match announced for Monday’s taped RAW is Apollo Crews vs. WWE United States Champion Andrade for the title.

– This week’s WWE Main Event episode on Hulu featured Jinder Mahal defeating Akira Tozawa and Ricochet (with Cedric Alexander) defeating Shane Thorne (with Brendan Vink). MVP and Tom Phillips did commentary for the episode. WWE has continued to tape Main Event episodes during the coronavirus pandemic at the closed-set Performance Center. Last week’s episode featured Jinder defeating Denzel Dejournette and Bianca Belair defeating Ruby Riott.