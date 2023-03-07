WWE Confirms Three Big Matches For WrestleMania 39

Three featured attraction matches are now official for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

As rumored, John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship and Logan Paul vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins were officially announced for the shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” on April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Additionally, Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch will take on Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky) in six-woman tag-team action.

The three matches were confirmed during two different segments on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Make sure to join us on 4/1 and 4/2 for live WrestleMania Goes Hollywood results coverage from Inglewood, CA.