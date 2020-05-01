WWE Confirms Two Matches & Segments For Next Week’s Smackdown

The final WWE Smackdown before Money in the Bank will air next Friday and feature the following-
-King Corbin, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, Partner To Be Revealed
-Tamina & Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley
-Braun Strowman & Bray Wyatt face-off in the ring
-Jeff Hardy appears
