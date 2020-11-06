WWE Confirms Undertaker For The Survivor Series PPV

WWE has officially announced The Undertaker for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. WWE just announced that Taker will make his Final Farewell at the November 22 pay-per-view, wrapping his legendary 30 year career.

There is no word yet on if this appearance will lead to one more match for The Deadman, possibly at WrestleMania 37.

Here is a new video promo for the appearance, the full press release and Taker’s 30th anniversary logo-