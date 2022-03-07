WWE Confirms Which Night Of WrestleMAnia Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory Will Be On

WWE has confirmed Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

The announcement was made today, just two days after McAfee vs. Theory was made official during SmackDown On FOX.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated official lineup-

-Edge vs. AJ Styles

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Carmella & Queen Zelina (C) vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory (Night 2)

-Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Night 2)

-Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1)

-The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio (Night 1)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-Winner Takes All Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey (Night 1)