WWE Confirms Winner Takes All Stipulation For Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

We noted before how WWE had been billing WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as a Champion vs. Champion and a Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania 38 after Saturday’s Elimination Chamber win by Lesnar, but no details were provided.

In an update, WWE has now confirmed that Lesnar vs. Reigns will be a Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 38. The winner of the bout will leave as WWE Champion and WWE Universal Champion. It’s believed that Reigns vs. Lesnar will close Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the updated card:

-Winner Takes All Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey