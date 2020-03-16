WWE Confirms WrestleMania 36 For The WWE Performance Center

WWE confirmed today that WrestleMania 36 will take place at the Performance Center with no audience. It will still air on 4/5 at 7PM Eastern time. WrestleMania week events have also been canceled. Here is the full announcement-

WrestleMania Update In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.