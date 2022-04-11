WWE Considered Kevin Owens vs. The Undertaker At WrestleMania 32

The Undertaker beat Shane McMahon in a hell in a cell match at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 while Kevin Owens defended the Intercontinental Title in a ladder match that was won by Zack Ryder.

However, speaking with Joe Baiamonte of The Sportsman, Owens revealed that WWE considered having him face The Undertaker.

“Things shifted and that was the year that Shane McMahon returned and obviously at the time my standing with the company compared to Shane coming back after all those years, the thought was probably that Shane vs The Undertaker was a huge match. But I know it was on the table and it was heavily discussed and it obviously would have been amazing for my first WrestleMania to be in there with The Undertaker.

Would have been sweet, didn’t happen, but I have been in the ring with him since then. I was in the ring with him at a Madison Square Garden show, so that was cool.”