WWE Considered Sending Dominik Mysterio To NXT

Many people have praised Dominik Mysterio’s feud with his father, Rey Mysterio, calling it one of the best WWE programming in recent memory. It’s been a slow build, with them holding off on their first singles match against each other until WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Thanks to Bad Bunny evening the odds against The Judgment Day, the 2023 WWE Hall of Famer won the match against his son. Rey has also proposed a mask vs. hair match as a possible requirement to end the feud.

However, a recent report suggests that events could have taken a very different turn. Before the feud began, WWE reportedly thought about sending Dominik to NXT, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“While there is no chance of this happening now, before the decision to start the Rey vs. Dominik program, there was serious thought given to sending Dominik to NXT,” Meltzer wrote.

Given that Bunny will be hosting the upcoming Backlash, it appears WWE is setting up a tag team match between Bunny and Rey and Dominik and Damian Priest at the PLE next month based on the angles they’ve used on television.