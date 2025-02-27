WWE Considering Adding Another Show To WrestleMania 41 Week Schedule

WWE is reportedly considering expanding WrestleMania 41 week even further by adding a special NXT television event on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Las Vegas, according to PWInsider.com.

Currently, WrestleMania week already includes a packed lineup of events, beginning with WWE World, an interactive fan experience at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 17-21. T-Mobile Arena will then host Friday Night SmackDown (April 18), followed by NXT Stand & Deliver (April 19). WrestleMania 41 will take place over two nights (April 19 & 20) at Allegiant Stadium, with Monday Night Raw closing out the week on April 21 at T-Mobile Arena.

WWE officials are discussing the possibility of keeping the NXT brand in Las Vegas for a live TV episode on Tuesday, April 22, following NXT Stand & Deliver.

Since NXT has previously run events from the UFC Apex, there’s speculation that WWE could use the venue again for this show. However, no final decision has been made as discussions are still ongoing.

If WWE adds an NXT episode to the lineup, it would make WrestleMania 41 week the biggest in company history, spanning nearly a full week of live events. With NXT’s momentum growing, WWE could use this opportunity to capitalize on the brand’s exposure during WrestleMania week, giving rising stars a chance to shine on a bigger stage.

With WrestleMania season heating up, fans can expect more details soon on whether this potential NXT event becomes a reality.