WWE Considering Adding New Performance Centers as Tourist Attractions

This week, WWE distributed a survey to its Fan Council in order to collect feedback on potential future locations for WWE Performance Centers.

The survey asked for input on potential new markets for Performance Centers, as well as the possibility of opening the facility to fan tours. According to PWInsider, WWE is reportedly looking into whether or not fans would be interested in traveling to the locations with the idea that in addition to training talents, the Performance Centers would serve as a kind of “roadside attraction” for fans visiting the area, possibly being situated within a mall or a similar cultural hub like International Drive in Orlando or the Las Vegas Strip.

The survey identified Tampa, Nashville, Atlanta, and Dallas as being among the potential markets they could serve.

It is possible that the Performance Center locations will offer “interactive, immersive tours to engage deeply with the WWE brand and history.”

According to the survey, the attraction could include:

“…unique behind-the-scenes access to the state-of-the-art WWE training center, with live views into training rings, weight rooms, video rooms, nutrition centers, lounge spaces, and other unique training elements. Visitors will be able to watch active WWE athletes training, including rehearsing and practicing in the ring as well as working out and recovering.

In addition to this unique peek into WWE superstar training, the attraction would also include a one-of-a-kind tour highlighting WWE history, memorabilia, superstars, and famous matches. The tour could be comprised of a variety of elements, including a museum/hall-of-fame style attraction that includes unique immersive and interactive elements as well as fun physical activities, virtual experiences, and personal connections with WWE legends and personnel.”

There were rumblings a few years ago that WWE could possibly open up Performance Centers in different locations to operate in the same manner as the primary locations in Orlando and London do, but this is the first time we’ve heard of fan tours. In recent years, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE held pricey tours of the Performance Center in Orlando. These tours were a success, and they sold out almost every time with fans in attendance. In recent years, WWE has also contemplated establishing a physical Hall of Fame or museum location, but those discussions have resulted in nothing so far.