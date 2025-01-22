WWE Considering Adding Women’s Championship Match To Royal Rumble

Although WWE’s main focus this week has been on Saturday Night’s Main Event, the company is also ramping up preparations for the Royal Rumble.

In addition to the highly anticipated Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, the only other confirmed match so far is the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match. It’s expected that at least one or two more matches will be added to the card.

On a recent edition of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes shared that there have been rumors of a secondary women’s title match potentially being added to the show, with the possibility of Chelsea Green defending the United States Title. However, this match is not confirmed and should be considered a rumor for now.

“Yeah, nothing that I have concrete. I have heard some rumblings that a secondary women’s title match may be added, maybe a Chelsea Green defense of some sort, but nothing that I can say right now is for sure on the card.”