WWE Considering Main Roster Push The Hardy Boyz

The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) are set to compete against No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in what promises to be a historic night for Matt Hardy.

As previously reported, Matt Hardy will break the record for the longest gap between NXT matches, with 15 years separating his last NXT appearance in March 2010 and tonight’s match. This surpasses Carlito’s previous record, making it the longest hiatus in NXT history.

This match is also part of the ongoing WWE-TNA crossover, as The Hardy Boyz are still under contract with TNA Wrestling.

Ahead of their NXT return, WWE has released a brand-new Hardy Boyz shirt, fueling speculation that the legendary tag team could be sticking around in WWE for more than just a one-off appearance.

According to WrestleVotes, there is internal buzz that tonight’s NXT match is just the beginning, with WWE’s creative team optimistic about a main roster program for Matt & Jeff Hardy later this spring or summer.

“WWE has dropped a brand new Hardy Boyz shirt ahead of their NXT return tonight. Internally, there’s buzz that this is just the beginning, with creative sources optimistic the legendary duo will have a main roster program sometime this spring / summer.”

While the Hardy Boyz’ contractual status with TNA adds an interesting dynamic, their return to WWE television and the release of new merchandise indicate that WWE may have long-term plans for them.

If the internal speculation proves true, fans could soon see the Hardy Boyz back on the main roster—possibly in time for WrestleMania season or a major storyline in spring/summer 2025.