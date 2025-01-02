WWE Considering Major Championship Rematch For Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to present the Saturday Night’s Main Event special on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Creative plans for the event are underway, with one potential match already being discussed.

According to the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, WWE is considering a rematch between Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and Michin for the event. Green previously defeated Michin last month in the finals of the WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament at the inaugural Saturday Night’s Main Event in Uniondale, New York, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

“Our last news bit of the portion here is staying with the women’s title news. We are hearing creative is considering having the rematch between Chelsea Green and Michin for the United States Women’s Championship to take place on the second edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25 in San Antonio. It is possible the encounter could be a stipulation match as a way to cap off their long-standing rivalry,” the report stated.

With the rivalry between Green and Michin heating up, fans can expect an intense and possibly stipulation-based showdown at the San Antonio event.