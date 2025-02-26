WWE Considering Multi-Man Match For Intercontinental Title At WrestleMania 41

The Intercontinental Championship is expected to be defended at WWE WrestleMania 41, but instead of a traditional singles match, WWE is reportedly leaning toward a multi-man bout for the prestigious title.

In recent weeks, the Intercontinental Title picture has been highly active, with AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor all involved in the scene. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker is currently in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion, adding further intrigue to the division.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has internally discussed a multi-man match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, continuing the trend of WrestleMania multi-man title defenses in recent years.

“They’re tossing around a multi-man, as has become tradition at WrestleMania, whether it be the Intercontinental Title or Tag Team Titles last year. I’d be surprised if it wasn’t a multi-man type of match. Not saying there’s going to be a ladder involved, don’t know if that’s the direction they’re going, but I doubt it’s Bron Breakker vs. ‘X’ in a one-on-one match.”

While WWE has yet to officially announce the match, the multi-man setup could include several top contenders, possibly leading to a high-stakes ladder match or another fast-paced stipulation bout.

If AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor remain in the title hunt, fans could see a thrilling showdown between multiple former champions and rising stars at WrestleMania 41.

With WrestleMania season heating up, WWE is likely to finalize plans in the coming weeks, setting the stage for what could be one of the most exciting Intercontinental Championship matches in recent years.