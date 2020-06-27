WWE Considering Shutting Down The NXT UK Brand

WWE is looking to shut down their NXT UK brand following a large number of sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault allegations made against stars in the division in what is being referred to as the #SpeakingOut movement, according to Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.com.

The report also mentions the financial burden of keeping NXT UK running. Colohue also noted that in addition to WWE UK stars already released, “Sportskeeda has learned that at least four more people within NXT UK have been spoken to by the WWE and that the WWE has been contacting accusers asking for more details about Police reports that may or may not have been filed.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is reportedly serious about getting rid of “problematic” superstars within the company.

Current NXT UK champion WALTER stated in the past that he’d like to remain working the European circuit as opposed to the main roster WWE brand, but with operations still shutdown from the viral outbreak, all things are up in the air. Even if a shutdown of NXT UK does occur, there’s a chance that the roster could remain with WWE.