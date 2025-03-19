WWE Considering Sting As Lex Luger’s Inductor For Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Lex Luger is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, and the most fitting choice to induct him would be his longtime friend, rival, and tag team partner, Sting. Luger himself has publicly expressed his desire for Sting to be the one to introduce him.

Although Sting officially retired over a year ago, he remains connected to All Elite Wrestling under a Legends-style agreement. It’s unclear whether this agreement requires AEW’s approval for him to participate in WWE’s Hall of Fame ceremony. However, reports indicate that WWE planned to approach the matter, if they hadn’t already.

Additionally, Sting’s initial plans for a brief WrestleMania week appearance in Las Vegas have now been extended, adding to speculation about his potential involvement in Luger’s induction.