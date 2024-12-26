WWE Considering Two-Night Format For More Premium Live Events

TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro previously hinted at the possibility of expanding WWE’s two-night format for Premium Live Events (PLEs) beyond WrestleMania. This concept appears to be gaining traction, with the recent announcement that SummerSlam will be a two-night event in both 2025 and 2026.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, WWE is now considering making the Royal Rumble a two-night spectacle.

“So, in a follow-up, we were told the WWE is indeed considering making certain PLEs two nights, with the next option being the Royal Rumble event. We are told WWE considered this option for Indianapolis this year but decided to hold off for a few different reasons. It is on the table for 2026. Some within the company expect it to be two nights in 2026.”

The two-night format could provide an opportunity to better balance the card and spotlight major matches. For Royal Rumble, one night could feature the men’s Royal Rumble as the main event, while the other highlights the women’s Royal Rumble. Similarly, WWE is reportedly considering adopting this approach for Money in the Bank by 2027, with the women’s ladder match headlining one night and the men’s match closing the second.

If WWE proceeds with this shift, it would mark a significant evolution in how major events are presented, offering fans extended experiences while allowing the company to showcase its talent more comprehensively.