WWE Content Will Be Removed From Hulu Next Week

WWE content is scheduled to be removed from the streaming service Hulu.

RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, Superstars, NXT Level Up, en Espaol, 205 Live, Total Divas, and Total Bellas are among the WWE programs available on Hulu.

However, fans have recently discovered that the episodes will be removed on either Monday, September 25, 2023, or Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Next week, Hulu’s streaming rights to WWE content will expire, as confirmed on Twitter. It should be noted that WWE was planning to air a reality show featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford on Hulu. Uncertain is WWE’s current plan for the show.

One user wrote, “Somebody who pays more attention to Hulu: almost all WWE content is showing as expiring Monday or Tuesday. Is this a glitch or is it leaving?”

The Hulu Support Twitter account responded with, “Hulu here! Our streaming rights to WWE content are currently set to expire, but we’ll certainly share your interest in seeing them stay in our library with our team. For now, we suggest adding the shows in your My Stuff to be notified of any updates!”