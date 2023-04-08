WWE Continues To Hint At Babyface Turn And The Bloodline Splitting Up

WWE continued to hint at a significant babyface turn this week on SmackDown.

Sami Zayn told Jey Uso during a backstage segment on Friday night prior to the main event that it is still possible to leave The Bloodline. He added that Jimmy is not here, Roman Reigns was angry with him, Solo Sikoa appeared as though he was about to launch an attack, and Paul Heyman had been lying to him. Zayn then rushed over to see who had just attacked Kevin Owens while Paul Heyman watched in the background, not giving Jimmy a chance to respond. Zayn was told by Owens not to speak with Jey.

Due to assistance from Sikoa, Jimmy defeated Zayn in the main event. There was a post-match attack on Zayn by Sikoa, and it was clear that Jey was still conflicted because he did not join in on the attack and he stopped Sikoa from hitting the Samoan Spike, but then he changed his mind and hit the super kick and instructed Sikoa to grab a chair. As the show came to an end, Matt Riddle appeared to make the save.

