WWE Continues To Tease Rumored Match For SummerSlam 2021

As PWMania.com previously reported, Edge vs. Seth Rollins is rumored for the 2021 Summerslam PPV event. WWE planted the seeds for their feud in recent weeks with Rollins being unhappy about Edge getting a Universal Title match at the Money in the Bank PPV.

While appearing on The Bump, Edge commented on Rollins:

“I think he needs his baby bottle. That is some whining there, but hey, cool. I appreciate that he thinks that, I do. Personally, I’m not going to go on a talk show and whine about it, I’m going to take my title shots, there’s a difference in mindset.

You can sit there and complain all day long, or you could do something about it, and he finally did something about it. He qualified for the Money In The Bank, so win it, and then cash-in and quit complaining. I just happen to pull off robes better than he does.”