WWE Continues To Tease The Bloodline Breaking Up

This week on WWE SmackDown, WWE continued to push the idea that The Bloodline will split up at WrestleMania or soon after.

Kevin Owens stated that he is conflicted about what they will do at WrestleMania because he knew Jimmy and Jey when he first arrived at WWE, and they welcomed him in.

Zayn stated that Roman Reigns has never been loyal to Jimmy or Jey, and Roman has put all of The Bloodline’s pressure on them. When The Usos win the World Tag Team Titles tomorrow night, it will be the end of The Bloodline, according to Zayn, and they may revert to their former selves before falling under Roman’s spell.

Jey said that Sami will lose the big match again, that KO will stab Sami in the back again, and that he and Jimmy will leave WrestleMania as champions.

