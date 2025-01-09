WWE & Cosm Enter Into Long-Term Deal To Offer PLEs In Shared Reality

Cosm and WWE issued a press release on Thursday morning to announce a new multi-year partnership that will see future WWE premium live events delivered in shared reality.

Featured below is the complete announcement:

WWE AND COSM ANNOUNCE MULTI- YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DELIVER PREMIUM LIVE EVENTS IN SHARED REALITY

New Partnership Transports Fans Ringside to Experience Live WWE Action in a Completely New Way at Cosm’s Venues in Los Angeles and Dallas

Tickets on Sale Now at Cosm.com for Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber

January 9, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Cosm, a leading immersive technology, media and entertainment company, today announced a multi-year partnership that will see WWE Premium Live Events – such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble – delivered to fans in Shared Reality at Cosm’s experiential venues in Los Angeles and Dallas.

Fans attending WWE events at Cosm’s venues will be transported ringside to arenas and stadiums around the world, providing them with a front row seat to WWE Premium Live Events and putting them inside the action alongside fellow passionate WWE fans, starting with Royal Rumble at Cosm Dallas on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Cosm’s experiential venues in Los Angeles (Hollywood Park) and Dallas (Grandscape) – both major hotspots for WWE fans and previous WrestleMania host cities – feature large-scale 87-foot-diameter 12K+ LED domes that bridge the virtual and physical worlds by merging state-of-the-art visuals with the energy and atmosphere of the crowd alongside an elevated food and beverage service.

“At Cosm, we bring fans together to experience the biggest and best events in the world, wherever those events may be taking place,” said Peter Murphy, Senior Vice President of Media and Content, Cosm. “Now, we get to showcase the WWE in Shared Reality, delivering another incredible way for fans to experience their shared passion.”

“Cosm is redefining the future of fan experience,” said Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue, WWE. “WWE Premium Live Events are larger than life, and with such an innovative partner in Cosm, we will collectively bring the energy of our biggest moments to an expanded WWE universe.”

The addition of WWE Premium Live Events adds to Cosm’s extensive slate of live sports and entertainment programming, which continues to expand through official partnerships with the NBA, UFC, NFL, ESPN, NBC Sports, TNT Sports, FOX Sports, Prime Video, CBS Sports, and more.

Cosm opened doors to its first venue in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium, in July 2024, and its second venue in Dallas at The Colony’s Grandscape in August 2024. The company last year announced its third location will be in downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Yards and its fourth venue will be located in downtown Detroit, adjacent to Campus Martius.

Tickets for Royal Rumble (Saturday, February 1) and Elimination Chamber (Saturday, March 1) can be purchased immediately at Cosm.com or via Cosm’s fully integrated app, which is available in the App Store and on the Google Play Store.

Ticketing information for WrestleMania 41 (April 19-20, 2025) will be announced at a later date.